Steph Curry Makes Feelings About Jimmy Butler Crystal Clear

That's a road win for the Warriors in 28 of 29 series in the Steph Curry era. They only gave up 85 points, held Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet to a combined 7-of-34 shooting. Curry (31 pts, 12/19 FG) and Butler (25, 10/19) drag them over finish line. Up 1-0 on Rockets.