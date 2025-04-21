Steph Curry Makes Feelings About Jimmy Butler Crystal Clear
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Jimmy Butler finished the 95-85 victory with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals while shooting 10/19 from the field.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "In his Warriors playoff debut, Jimmy Butler III cemented himself in franchise history.
He is the 4th Warrior to record 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST, & 5+ STL in a playoff game since 1973-74, joining:
Rick Barry - 2x
Stephen Curry - 2x
Tim Hardaway - 1x"
After the game, Steph Curry spoke highly of Butler.
Curry (via the NBA on TNT): "Jimmy is nice. Don't get that twisted. He's carried teams to the Finals and the idea of what he brings to us is another guy that's just comfortable with the ball in his hands. To create for himself and for others no matter what the situation is... He is a legitimate ball-handler where we can give it to him in space, on the post, at the elbow... Teams have to respect him... We've had a really good chemistry since he's been here."
Curry finished the win with 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "That's a road win for the Warriors in 28 of 29 series in the Steph Curry era. They only gave up 85 points, held Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet to a combined 7-of-34 shooting. Curry (31 pts, 12/19 FG) and Butler (25, 10/19) drag them over finish line. Up 1-0 on Rockets."