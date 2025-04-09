Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About Draymond Green After Warriors-Suns Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors had one of their most complete victories of the season when they beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 133-95 (in Arizona).
Draymond Green (who is having another excellent defensive season) finished with five points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 1/4 from the field in 20 minutes.
After the victory, Steph Curry spoke highly of his longtime teammate.
Curry (h/t ESPN): "His resume is stacked. It should be hopefully even more stacked after this year. He's our quarterback back there. He always is one step ahead. He communicates so well. He's so versatile... We love having him locked in and engaged and doing what he's doing."
Green is averaging 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
As for Curry, he finished the win with 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.
With their victory over the Suns, the Warriors are now 47-32 in 79 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They will resume action on Wednesday night when they host the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco.
As for the Suns, they dropped to 35-44 in 79 games, which has them as the 11th seed.