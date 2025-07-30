Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About Ja Morant
Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in NBA history.
The Memphis Grizzlies star is coming off a season where he averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Recently, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a strong statement about Morant (via Good Good).
Curry: "Ja Morant, I think he's pound-for-pound the most athletic dude in the league."
Considering Curry is one of the best 15 players in NBA history, many fans will likely enjoy seeing his comment.
This past season, the Warriors beat the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
Morant was picked second by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has made two NBA All-Star Games over that span.
Via NBA World: "Throwback to Ja Morant in the 2022 playoffs vs the eventual champion Warriors:
38.3 PPG
6.7 RPG
8.3 APG
3.0 SPG
43.3 3P% (On 10 att/g)
62.3 TS%
Let’s not forget how good a healthy Ja can be."
This past season, the Grizzlies were the eighth seed with a 48-34 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA: "The results are in for AT&T Dunk of the Year
Ja Morant takes home the first 2024-25 NBA Fan Favorites Award for his show-stopping reverse jam, as voted by YOU, the fans!"