Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About Jimmy Butler Warriors Addition
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 126-119.
They have gone 7-1 in their first eight games with Jimmy Butler (but he was out against the 76ers).
After the loss, Steph Curry was asked about Butler when he met with the media.
Curry: "There's a reason we went to go get him, because he's an unbelievable player that makes the game easy for everybody around him. Not just me... Hopefully, he's back sooner than later."
Curry finished Saturday's loss with 29 points, five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal while shooting 10/18 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also had his first dunk in six years.
Via The NBA: "STEPH CURRY 2-FOOT HAMMER TIME
It's his first in-game dunk in 6 years!"
With the loss to the 76ers, the Warriors dropped to 32-28 in 60 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On Monday, the Warriors will resume action when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Butler is currently listed as probable for the contest.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Jimmy Butler is probable at Hornets tomorrow night. Back spasms.
Jonathan Kuminga remains out. He was icing his right ankle in the locker room postgame last night. Warriors still haven’t cleared him after handful of recent workouts. This has been tough rehab process."