Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during a time out during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center for the play-in tournament.

The winner of the game will go to the 2025 NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the loser will host the winner of Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

Via The NBA: "Steph & the Warriors host Ja & the Grizzlies in the #SoFiPlayIn 🍿

West #7 and a series against the West #2 Rockets are up for grabs when these two star-studded teams face off!

Tuesday, 4/15 at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"

After Sunday's 124-119 loss to the LA Clippers, superstar guard Steph Curry was asked about the Grizzlies.

Curry (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area & California): "Different styles, but it's a physical game. Protecting the paint. They have Ja who controls momentum, you want to make sure you keep a body on Desmond, he's a great shooter, great scorer. Jaren Jackson is playing amazing all year."

Curry finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) argues with referee Kevin Scott (24) against the LA Clippers during overtime at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA since trading for Jimmy Butler (via the Miami Heat) in February.

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

Apr 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dunks the basketball during warm ups before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As for Memphis, they finished the season with a 48-34 record, which had them as the eighth seed.

