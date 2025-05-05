Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About Minnesota Timberwolves
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets (in Texas) for Game 7.
Steph Curry finished the 103-89 victory with 22 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry now has the most Game 7s in NBA history with 20+ PTS on 50/40/90%."
After the big victory, Curry was asked about their upcoming second-round series (with the Minnesota Timberwolves).
Curry (via the NBA on TNT): "I know what ANT is and obviously, Rudy and his 20-20 game. We haven't seen them in a long time. I just know they're going to bring the best out of us. It's gonna be a challenge starting on the road again."
Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday night at the Target Center (in Minnesota).
Via Wolves Lead: "Timberwolves vs Warriors - Playoff Schedule
Game 1 - Tuesday, May 6 | 8:30PM CT (TNTT)
Game 2 - Thursday, May 8 | 7:30PM CT (TNT)
Game 3 - Saturday, May 10 | 7:30PM CT (ABC)
Game 4 - Monday, May 12 | 9:00PM CT (ESPN)
Game 5 - Wednesday, May 14
Game 6 - Sunday, May 18
Game 7 - Tuesday, May 20"
The Warriors have won their last three meetings against Minnesota.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season.
The four-time champion has appeared in 154 playoff games