Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry spoke about the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Houston Rockets (in Texas) for Game 7.

Steph Curry finished the 103-89 victory with 22 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.

Via @StatMamba: "Steph Curry now has the most Game 7s in NBA history with 20+ PTS on 50/40/90%."

After the big victory, Curry was asked about their upcoming second-round series (with the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Curry (via the NBA on TNT): "I know what ANT is and obviously, Rudy and his 20-20 game. We haven't seen them in a long time. I just know they're going to bring the best out of us. It's gonna be a challenge starting on the road again."

Game 1 of the series will be on Tuesday night at the Target Center (in Minnesota).

Via Wolves Lead: "Timberwolves vs Warriors - Playoff Schedule

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 6 | 8:30PM CT (TNTT)
Game 2 - Thursday, May 8 | 7:30PM CT (TNT)
Game 3 - Saturday, May 10 | 7:30PM CT (ABC)
Game 4 - Monday, May 12 | 9:00PM CT (ESPN)
Game 5 - Wednesday, May 14
Game 6 - Sunday, May 18
Game 7 - Tuesday, May 20"

The Warriors have won their last three meetings against Minnesota.

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Curry is in his 16th NBA season.

The four-time champion has appeared in 154 playoff games

