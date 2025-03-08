Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear About NBA Legend Allen Iverson
Last week, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the 76ers (in Philadelphia) by a score of 126-119.
The two-time MVP wore an outfit honoring 76ers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Allen Iverson.
After the game, Curry was asked about Iverson when he met with the media.
Curry: "He's always been one that showed so much love and gone out of his way to give me praise and admiration. The same way that I have for watching him play. I got to play against hime a couple times before he retired, which is crazy to think back on those experiences. I didn't get to see him tonight, but being in Philly and knowing the icoinc career he had here wanted to show him so love right back."
Curry and Iverson were able to face off two times over their legendary careers.
They split those matchups (1-1).
Iverson is most known for his initial 11-year run with the 76ers.
In that span, he made eight NBA All-Star Games (and reached the 2001 Finals).
The 49-year-old also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies over 14 seasons.
Via Bleacher Report (on May 15, 2022): "21 years ago today, Allen Iverson won MVP
Averaged 31.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 2.5 SPG
Received 93/124 first-place votes
The lightest and shortest MVP ever (6’0", 165 lbs)"
As for Curry, he is currently in the middle of his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).