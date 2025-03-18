Steph Curry Makes Feelings Clear On Russell Westbrook After Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 114-105 (at home).
Despite the Nuggets being without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook led the way with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists.
After the game, Steph Curry was asked about Westbrook when he met with the media.
Reporter: "You and Russell Westbrook born on the same years, and two of you played the most time on the court tonight. Do you think how difficult as the veterans still and continue impact the game?"
Curry: "We have so much mutual respect for each other. What we've done in our careers. One thing he said was keep competing, which is really the message of why we still do what we do and why we love playing. You get to have battles against greats like he is. It's kind of easy to get up for those type of games."
Curry finished the loss with 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 6/21 from the field and 4/14 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steph Curry says he feels fine but admits he didn’t play well with the turnovers. He says it’s more his back that he has been dealing with the last couple of days and he said he will see how he feels tomorrow. He says otherwise he’s fine."
Curry and Westbrook have now faced off 50 times over their Hall of Fame careers.
Westbrook has a 27-23 advantage in those matchups.
The Warriors will host the Nuggets (again) on April 4.