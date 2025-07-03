Fastbreak

Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Personal Instagram Post

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made a post to his Instagram for his son.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meets with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Steph Curry is one of the most popular players in NBA history.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has over 58 million followers on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son's birthday.

His post had over 600,000 likes.

Curry wrote: "My guy CWJC is 7! Laughs, jokes, country & Patwa accents and 1000 “look what I can do”’s a day. We love you Young Wolf."

Many people left comments on Curry's post.

@micahisjoy: "Happy birthday to our future GOAT!"

@nessathefinnessaa: "Future goat following his dad aw how inspirational"

Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday young fella!!!"

@shawnbaker0425: "Happy Birthday Canon! I always remember- Hey Klay Thompson! Lol"

@johnlepak: "Happy birthday young legend!"

@muggamanb: "MAN YA KIDS GROWING UP FAST AS HELL!"

Stephen Curry
Feb 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) claps from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Curry is coming off another elite season for Golden State.

The 37-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via The NBA (on March 14): "Back in 2009, the Warriors selected the guard out of Davidson with the 7th overall pick.

16 years later, @StephenCurry30 celebrates his 37th birthday as a 4x NBA champion, the all-time 3PM leader, & a Warriors franchise icon 🌟"

The Warriors have won four titles since the 2015 season.

However, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.