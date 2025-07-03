Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Personal Instagram Post
Steph Curry is one of the most popular players in NBA history.
The Golden State Warriors superstar has over 58 million followers on Instagram.
On Wednesday, Curry made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his son's birthday.
His post had over 600,000 likes.
Curry wrote: "My guy CWJC is 7! Laughs, jokes, country & Patwa accents and 1000 “look what I can do”’s a day. We love you Young Wolf."
Many people left comments on Curry's post.
@micahisjoy: "Happy birthday to our future GOAT!"
@nessathefinnessaa: "Future goat following his dad aw how inspirational"
Mateen Cleaves: "Happy Birthday young fella!!!"
@shawnbaker0425: "Happy Birthday Canon! I always remember- Hey Klay Thompson! Lol"
@johnlepak: "Happy birthday young legend!"
@muggamanb: "MAN YA KIDS GROWING UP FAST AS HELL!"
Curry is coming off another elite season for Golden State.
The 37-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Via The NBA (on March 14): "Back in 2009, the Warriors selected the guard out of Davidson with the 7th overall pick.
16 years later, @StephenCurry30 celebrates his 37th birthday as a 4x NBA champion, the all-time 3PM leader, & a Warriors franchise icon 🌟"
The Warriors have won four titles since the 2015 season.
However, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).