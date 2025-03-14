Steph Curry Makes Heartfelt Statement After Kings-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 130-104.
Steph Curry finished the win with 11 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP also became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career three-pointers.
Via Warriors PR: "Warriors guard Stephen Curry hit his 4,000th regular season 3-point field goal in the third quarter of tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, becoming the first player in NBA history to hit 4,000 career threes."
After the game, Curry made a heartfelt statement about reaching the milestone on their home floor at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Curry (via the NBA on TNT): "It was a special moment obviously to do it at home... To do it in front of my home fans... I felt the energy, it was special."
With the win, the Warriors improved to 38-28 in 66 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
On Saturday night, the Warriors will remain at home to host the New York Knicks.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "That's an 11th straight Warriors win with Jimmy Butler in the lineup. It pushes the 9th-seeded Kings 4.5 games behind them and probably sets the GSW floor at the 8th seed. They're currently in sixth, a half-game up on equally hot Timberwolves."
Curry has spent all 16 seasons of his NBA career with Golden State.