Steph Curry Makes Honest Comment After Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 115-113 (at home).
Curry finished with 38 points, one rebound and six assists while shooting 14/24 from the field and 8/15 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He was also very clutch down the stretch (despite the loss).
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry had the most points in a 4th quarter in a Christmas Day game in NBA history."
After the game, Curry was honest when he met with the media (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Curry: "I still have hope and faith and confidence that we can figure it out. That's how I'm built."
The Warriors were one of the best teams in the NBA to start the season.
However, they have been among the worst over the last few weeks.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "The Warriors had a players-led meeting by Steph Curry where the message was "this could go one way or the other" if they don't figure it out
Warriors have now lost 11 of 14. Morale is low, Steve Kerr admits, but the locker room is still much different than last season"
Curry is averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The Warriors will play their next game on Friday against the Clippers in Los Angeles.