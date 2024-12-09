Steph Curry Makes Honest Comment After Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors got a much-needed victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Two days after losing to the Timberwolves by 17 points, the Warriors won by a score of 114-106.
Draymond Green had a clutch dunk that was the dagger.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "DRAYMOND SAID NIGHT NIGHT?"
After the game, Steph Curry made an honest comment about Green's heroics (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).
Curry: "We needed that moment. I know he needed that moment. He played amazing all night."
The Warriors have a good record (14-9), but they have been one of the coldest teams in the league over the last few weeks.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.
Therefore (as Curry alluded to), that moment was huge for them.
After coming off the bench on Friday, Green returned to the starting lineup.
He finished with six points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field.
As for Curry, the two-time MVP had 30 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 8/18 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range.
Green and Curry are in their 13th season together as teammates on Golden State.
The Warriors are still the fifth seed in the Western Conference despite their recent struggles.
They are just 2.0 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for second.
On Wednesday evening, the Warriors will resume action when they face off against the Rockets in Houston, Texas (NBA Cup).