Steph Curry Makes Honest Golden State Warriors Statement Before NBA Season
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Before the game, Curry spoke to SiriusXM NBA Radio, and he was honest about where he (and the Warriors) are currently situated.
Curry: "I truly believe we can be championship relevant in the sense of we're probably not gonna be the favorite in any conversation, but that we have a team that's capable of achieving that level again. Knowing all that we've been through over the last 13 years and those four trophies over there. To add to that would be amazing. I think it's realistic to build towards that. For me, that's literally the only thing I am playing for at this point."
At 36, Curry still remains one of the most talented superstars in the NBA.
The two-time MVP finished last year with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via The Golden State Warriors on Tuesday: "48 minutes of Stephen Curry wizardry
to get you hyped for the season."
Following the Trail Blazers, the Warriors will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Last season, they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years).