Steph Curry Makes Honest Jimmy Butler Statement After Warriors-Bucks Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 125-111.
Steph Curry had another fantastic game, finishing with 38 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 12/24 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Hoop Central: "Steph Curry over the last 4 games:
32 PTS - 7 AST - 1 REB - 6 3PM
37 PTS - 4 AST - 7 REB - 6 3PM
34 PTS - 6 AST - 4 REB - 8 3PM
38 PTS - 4 AST - 6 REB - 6 3PM
Steph is HOOPING."
After the game, Curry spoke about his new teammate (Jimmy Butler) when he met with the media.
Reporter: "He says he's still pretty winded out there and doesn't yet feel fully like himself. Can you tell he's still trying to get back?"
Curry: "He's had an up-and-down year in terms of availability. You can work out all you want to, but nothing simulates an NBA game... That just tells you how good he is because he doesn't feel like himself, and he's still impacting the game."
Butler finished the night with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals while shooting 4/12 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors improved to 27-26 in 53 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (with Butler).