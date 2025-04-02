Steph Curry Makes Honest Klay Thompson Comment After Warriors-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies (in Memphis) by a score of 134-125.
The story of the game was the play of Steph Curry.
He exploded for 52 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block while shooting 16/31 from the field and 12/20 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Stephen Curry finishes short of the record for most 3’s in a game with 12. Curry had 52 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists to lead Golden State into fifth, past Memphis. Golden State also takes season series from Grizz. Draymond Green with 13-10-12. Jimmy Butler with 27 points."
Curry was just two three-pointers away from tying Klay Thompson for the most ever made in a game (14).
In the postgame interview, he mentioned his former Warriors teammate.
Curry (h/t Warriors on NBCS): "...The first two threes of the fourth quarter, I definitely was thinking about Klay. In Chicago."
Curry was referencing the game where Thompson made 14 threes against the Bulls (in 2018).
Via NBA.com/Stats (on October 29, 2018): "All 14 of Klay Thompson's threes from his NBA record setting performance in Chicago!
52 PTS
18-29 FGM (62.1%)
NBA RECORD 14 3-Pointers
14-24 3PFG (58.3%)"
With the win, the Warriors improved to 44-31 in 75 games.
They are now the fifth seed in the Western Conference (jumping over the Grizzlies).
On Thursday evening, the Warriors will resume action when they visit Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.