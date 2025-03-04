Steph Curry Makes Honest LaMelo Ball Statement After Warriors-Hornets Game
On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 119-101.
LaMelo Ball finished the loss with 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
After the game, Warriors star Steph Curry was asked about Ball when he met with the media.
Curry: "He's tough. He's unorthodox the way he gets to his jumper, his space creation. He just has his style, and he's very comfortable doing it. He can have huge games because he's confident in himself. Hopefully, he can stay healthy. His availability is everything. I went through it my first three years. He's been going through it, so hopefully, he can turn the corner and get his body right so that he can be out here and then take that next step."
Ball is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Hornets).
The 2022 NBA All-Star is currently averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 38 games.
With the loss, the Hornets dropped to 14-46 in 60 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Warriors, the Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.