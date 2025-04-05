Steph Curry Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement After Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets (at home) by a score of 118-104.
Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 13/17 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic over his last 2 games:
94 PTS
22 REB
19 AST
10 3PM
Denver is 0-2 in those games."
After the game, Steph Curry was asked about Jokic when he met with the media.
Curry: "He had a great first half. We changed some things, tried to send some bodies at him. We we're flying around on defense... He's a great player. He still got his numbers, but I think just try to make him work and the fourth quarter maybe wore him a little bit. Who knows... He's a guy that it doesn't really matter what you do. He's gonna find a way. You just kind of have to make him work for it."
As for Curry, he finished the win with 36 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 13/24 from the field and 7/15 from the three-point range.
The two-time MVP has had a sensational start to the month of April.
Via Bleacher Report: "STEPH'S LAST 3 GAMES
52 PTS, 12 3PM VS. GRIZZLIES
37 PTS, 6 AST VS. LAKERS
36 PTS, 7 3PM VS. NUGGETS
THE CHEF IS COOKING"