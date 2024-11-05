Steph Curry Makes Honest Statement About Jordan Poole After Warriors-Wizards Game
On Monday evening, Steph Curry returned to the starting lineup when the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Washington Wizards.
After missing three games, he finished with 24 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors won by a score of 125-112 to improve to 6-1 in their first seven games.
After the game, Curry was asked about going up against his former teammate (Jordan Poole).
Curry (via Warriors on NBCS): "It's always great to see teammates, good friends. Rooting for him to try to make something out of this organization with his opportunity here to lead. He's playing a lot better than he did last year, getting comfortable. Just excited for him... The sky's the limit for him... You can see, he plays with joy, he plays with flash, the same old JP we know. I'm just glad we got the win and the bragging rights this time."
Poole finished the loss with 24 points, one rebound, three assists, three steals and four blocks while shooting 8/20 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
The Wizards will play their next game on Friday when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Warriors, Poole was traded to the Wizards during the 2023 offseason.
The Warriors will resume action on Wednesday when they host the Boston Celtics.