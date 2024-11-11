Steph Curry Makes Honest Statement About Seeing Klay Thompson In Mavericks Uniform
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 127-116 (in Oklahoma).
They will now play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Emotions will be running high, as it will be the first time that Klay Thompson faces off against the Warriors after spending 13 years (and winning four NBA Championships) with the franchise.
After Sunday's victory, Anthony Slater of The Athletic spoke to Curry.
The two-time MVP was very honest about seeing Thompson in a Mavs uniform with a different number (h/t HoopsHype).
Slater: "Has it been weird for you to see him in a Mavericks jersey?"
Curry: "Yeah, that's kind of like every teammate that you have a history with... It's weird seeing 31. I hate that."
Curry finished the win over OKC with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in seven games.
As for Thompson, he is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in his first ten games with Dallas.
They are 5-5 after most recently losing to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 122-120.