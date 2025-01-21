Steph Curry Makes Honest Statement After Golden State Warriors Lose To Celtics
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors had one of their worst games of the season.
They lost to the Boston Celtics (at home) by a score of 125-85.
Steph Curry finished the loss with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the superstar guard made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t 95.7 The Game).
Curry: "You have to be able to not dwell on the past. You got to be real about the fact we’re not playing good basketball and playing consistent basketball night to night... Nobody wants to sulk or have their head down come shootaround on Wednesday morning."
Considering he is on the verge of turning 37, Curry has had an outstanding season.
The two-time MVP is averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 34 games.
With the loss, the Warriors are now 21-21 in 42 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 11-11 in the 22 games they have played on their home floor.
In their two matchups with the Celtics this season, the Warriors went 1-1.
Following the Celtics, the Warriors will resume action on Wednesday when they visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.
They are 10-10 in 20 games on the road.