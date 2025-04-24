Steph Curry Makes Honest Statement After Warriors-Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 109-94 (in Texas).
The series is now tied up at 1-1 heading back to Golden State.
Via Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors fall 109-94, tying the series at 1-1 as Game 3 shifts Saturday to Chase Center and Jimmy Butler (pelvic contusion) awaits an MRI. Stephen Curry provides 20/9/5 for Golden State. Quinten Post with four triples and 12 points. Houston's Jalen Green goes for 38/6/4."
Steph Curry's full stat line was 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the loss, Curry met with the media.
Curry: "We wanted to get greedy tonight and try to get another one, but you had to expect that they were gonna come out with some force and you look around the league evenly matched series have pretty much gone that same kind of way... It's a long series. We've shown that we have what it takes to put together 48 minute effort and beat a very good Houston Rockets team. We gotta do it three more times however we can get there. There's going to be adjustments every game. That's what you love about the playoffs."
Curry is in his 16th season (all with the Warriors).
He finished the regular season with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Warriors pull the plug on bruising Game 2 loss in Houston. Series split 1-1 as it heads back to San Francisco. Jimmy Butler's MRI and recovery will be the biggest storyline during the two off-days. Extra rest of benefit for GSW, but it'll be one day after all games following G3."