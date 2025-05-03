Steph Curry Makes Honest Statement Before Warriors-Rockets Game 7
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 115-107.
With their Game 6 loss, the Rockets have now tied up the series at 3-3.
Game 7 will be on Sunday (in Houston).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors missed 16 of their first 18 fourth quarter shots tonight. Defense has been an increasing issue in this series (115 Rockets points tonight, quarters of 28, 33, 29), but they've lost control of the series because of their inability to score for extended stretches."
After the game, Steph Curry made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Curry: "In February, if you told us we had a Game 7, we would take that all day long. How we got here, not happy about it, but we do have another opportunity."
Curry finished the loss with 29 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/23 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Steph Curry’s 32.6 PPG in Game 7s ranks third all-time (min. 5 games)
He’ll be back on the winner-take-all stage on Sunday!"
The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.