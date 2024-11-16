Steph Curry Makes Incredible Shot While Falling Down In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.
During the game, Steph Curry made an incredible shot while falling down.
The two-time MVP had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 4/9 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 26 minutes.
Curry entered the evening with averages of 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Warriors are off to an incredible start to the year with a 9-2 record in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently beating the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-117.
Curry led the way with 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Following the Grizzlies, the Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday evening.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).
As for the Grizzlies, they entered Friday's showdown with a 7-5 record in their frist 12 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Following Golden State, they will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in Memphis.