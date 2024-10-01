Steph Curry Makes Instagram Post After Golden State Warriors Media Day
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors held media day to open up their 2024-25 NBA season.
With Steph Curry on the roster, the Warriors will always be an extremely relevant team.
Curry is going into his 16th season in the NBA and is coming off a year where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.
The two-time MVP had a 20-minute session with reporters (h/t House of Highlights).
After the day, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 180,000 likes in less than one hour.
Curry captioned his post: "Day 1, Year 16, never a dull moment….Let’s get it!"
Many people reacted to the post in the comments.
@aveunalliv_mij: "Bron year 22. KD year 18. Steph year 16. Drose retired. Our childhood heroes getting old."
e40: "🐐"
Anthony Morrow: "Year 16 is crazy bro 🔥🔥🔥"
@dc_jordannn: "Look at curry man, so inspirational"
@matthewcontreras: "Looks like you keep getting younger and healthier! 💪🏽👊🏽"
@swayy_415: "My goat pg I’m so happy I’m alive in ur era and get u watch u irl and on tv every night my sunshine"
@siddhantshah_27: "Bring the 🍿🍿. This year's about to be legendary 😤🧿"
The Warriors will play their first preseason game on October 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
After six preseason games, they will play their first regular season game on October 23 when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.