Steph Curry Makes Instagram Post After Warriors-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 111-97 to improve to 5-0 in the preseason.
Steph Curry finished his night with 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/18 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the future Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes and 1,000 comments in three hours.
Curry captioned his post: "The prep continues 🏀 #dubnation"
The Warriors will play one more preseason game on Friday evening (also against the Lakers).
While it's just the preseason, the team has done an excellent job of integrating all of their new offseason additions.
Losing Klay Thompson is tough, but the Warriors added players such as Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton, who are expected to make up a lot of the lost production.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on October 23 in Oregon.
As for Curry, he is going into his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
Last season, the All-Star guard averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
That said, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they missed the NBA playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).