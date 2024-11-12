Steph Curry Makes Instagram Post After Warriors-Thunder Game
On Sunday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
The Warriors dominated and won by a score of 127-116.
Steph Curry led the way with 36 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the big win, Curry made a post to Instagram that had over 400,000 likes and 2,000 comments in four hours.
Curry captioned his post: "Solid Trip. Now- Back to the crib!"
Curry is now averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in seven games.
With the victory, the Warriors improved to 8-2 in their first ten games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They are also an incredible 6-1 in the seven games they have played on the road.
Following the Thunder, the Warriors will now host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center on Tuesday evening.
The game will get a lot of attention due to the fact that four-time Warriors NBA Champion Klay Thompson will make his return to San Francisco for the first time as a member of another team.
As for the Thunder, they dropped to 8-2 in their first ten games.
They resumed action on Monday evening when they hosted James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Oklahoma City.