Steph Curry Makes No-Look Pass In 76ers-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Philadelphia 76ers (at home).
During the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry made an excellent pass to Andrew Wiggins that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: " ⚡️ No look dime
⚡️ Left-handed layup"
Curry had 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 8/12 from the field and 6/6 from the three-point range in his first 25 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the pass on social media.
@magno_jez12: "Point guard Steph is cooking."
@mumo_cr: "magician"
@Sudharsan_ak: "STEPH GONNA STEPH🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 "
Curry came into the night with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group during Thursday's game: "Feel like shooting with a sprained thumb would be basically impossible. Impossible isn't really in Steph Curry's vocabulary.
With his shooting thumb taped up, Curry is 6-for-6 from 3 and poured in 13 points in eight third-quarter minutes."
Through 32 games, the Warriors have gone 16-16, which has them as the tenth seed in the west.
Following the 76ers, the Warriors will remain at home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
At home, they have an 8-8 record in 16 games played at the Chase Center.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).