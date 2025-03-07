Steph Curry's Mind-Blowing Shot Went Viral In Warriors-Nets Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
During the first half, Steph Curry made an incrdible shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH CURRY UNBELIEVABLE 3. 😱😱😱
REPEATING... SIMPLY UNBELIEVABLE."
Curry finished the first half with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 18 minutes.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry is 29-of-56 from 3 on this road trip. Here is the 29th make."
Many people reacted to Curry's shot on social media.
@bayareadirtbag: "it really is a pleasure to watch this man play basketball"
@annnva_: "the greatest ever man that’s really my goat"
@KMe_ki: "I will never get tired of watching him play"
@RB9GotNext: "Are you not entertained ???"