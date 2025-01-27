Steph Curry Missed Out On NBA History In Lakers-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 118-108 (at home).
Steph Curry finished with 13 points, one rebound, nine assists and two steals while shooting 4/17 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
Curry had gotten off to a strong start, but he was held scoreless in the second half.
Therefore, the two-time MVP missed out on making NBA history.
He is just 12 points away from passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen for 27th on the all-time scoring list.
Curry is currently averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 37 games.
He should be able to pass Allen when the Warriors host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at the Chase Center.
Despite Curry's strong play, the Warriors have been among worst teams in the Western Conference.
With the loss to the Lakers, they dropped to 22-23 in 45 games, which has them as the 11th seed.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Saturday: "Warriors lose to the Lakers for the second time in a month, fall to 22-23 and sit by themselves in 11th in the West. Anthony Davis dominated them. They're 12-12 at home. Next four are in SF: Jazz, Thunder, Suns, Magic."
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).