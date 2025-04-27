Steph Curry's Move On Dillon Brooks Goes Viral In Rockets-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 104-93 victory over the Houston Rockets (in Game 3).
During the game, Curry had a fantastic move on Dillon Brooks that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH SHOWS OFF HANDLES AND SINKS FOR 30 🔥
Back and forth in the 4th on ABC!"
Curry finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via @30GotNext: "This is gonna go down as one of Steph’s most impressive games ever.
-Team was a negative without him on the court
-Co-star was hurt
-Down 13 in the 2nd quarter against the 2 seed
-Dropped 36/7/9 on 68% TS to give the Warriors a 2-1 series lead
Props to this man."
The Warriors had been playing without Jimmy Butler, so Curry was able to carry the team without his co-star.
They now lead the Rockets 2-1 with Game 4 on Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Via Real Sports: "Steph Curry is the oldest guard ever to start the playoffs with 3 straight 20+ PT games."
As for Brooks, he finished the loss with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
He fouled out in the fourth quarter.