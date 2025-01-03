Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Move On Joel Embiid Went Viral In 76ers-Warriors Game

Steph Curry used a pump fake on Joel Embiid during Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Philadelphia 76ers in San Francisco.

During the game, Steph Curry used a pump fake on Joel Embiid that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen faked a shot
Stephen made a splash"

Despite being listed as questionable with a thumb injury, Curry looked as good as ever.

He finished the victory with an incredible 30 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field and 8/8 from the three-point range.

Curry had been coming off a tough showing against the Cavs where he only had 11 points while shooting 4/14 from the field.

At different points this season, he has looked to be on the decline, while at other times, he has shown that he is still an MVP-caliber player.

He has averages of 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.

Via NBA History: "Steph Curry becomes the first player in a game to:

Shoot 8/8 from 3-point
Record 10 assists"

The Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

They are the tenth seed with a 17-16 record.

As for Embiid, he finished the loss with 28 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.