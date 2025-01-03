Steph Curry's Move On Joel Embiid Went Viral In 76ers-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors played the Philadelphia 76ers in San Francisco.
During the game, Steph Curry used a pump fake on Joel Embiid that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stephen faked a shot
Stephen made a splash"
Despite being listed as questionable with a thumb injury, Curry looked as good as ever.
He finished the victory with an incredible 30 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field and 8/8 from the three-point range.
Curry had been coming off a tough showing against the Cavs where he only had 11 points while shooting 4/14 from the field.
At different points this season, he has looked to be on the decline, while at other times, he has shown that he is still an MVP-caliber player.
He has averages of 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via NBA History: "Steph Curry becomes the first player in a game to:
Shoot 8/8 from 3-point
Record 10 assists"
The Warriors will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
They are the tenth seed with a 17-16 record.
As for Embiid, he finished the loss with 28 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.