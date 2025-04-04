Steph Curry's Move On Luka Doncic Went Viral In Warriors-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Lakers (in Los Angeles) by a score of 123-116.
Steph Curry finished with 37 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also had a huge highlight on Luka Doncic that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "STEPH SHOWS OFF THE SAUCY HANDLES 😮💨"
Many people reacted to the big highlight.
Warriors on NBCS: "Steph crosses up Luka and sinks the finger roll 😮💨"
@BolWrld: "Luka is the worst defender in the league 😭😭"
Skip Bayless: "Steph making Luka look SILLY."
@stephsyy_: "we get luka on an island for a series steph avg 40"
@InTheLabBrand: "Man…Steph been getting luka out the way every time. It’s like no matter what move he does Luka falls for it"
@kevinwildes: "I'm starting to think Luka can't guard Steph."
With the win, the Warriors improved to 45-31 in 76 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 22-17 in 39 games on the road).
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "LA already secured the H2H tiebreaker with Golden State, but this loss pulls the Warriors within a game in the loss column, with six to play for each.
LA: vs. NOP, at OKC, at OKC, at DAL, vs. HOU, at POR
GSW: vs. DEN, vs. HOU, at PHX, vs. SAS, at POR, vs. LAC"