Steph Curry Moves Ahead Of Bill Russell On All-Time NBA List
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Steph Curry had five points, one rebound, one assist and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first five minutes.
The future Hall of Famer is playing in his 964th career regular season game, which moves ahead of Bill Russell, Bill Cartwright and Fred Brown on the all-time games played list.
He is now tied with Dick Snyder and Nate Thurmond for 189th.
All eyes are on Tuesday's game due to the fact that Klay Thompson is playing the Warriors for the first time as a member of the visiting team.
Thompson was teammates with Curry for 13 seasons.
They made the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles).
Curry came into the evening with averages of 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in seven games.
At 36, he still remains among the best guards in the NBA.
The Warriors are off to an excellent start to the season with an 8-2 record, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Mavs, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco.
Curry was the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson.
The two-time MVP is in his 16th season (all with the Warriors).