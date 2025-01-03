Steph Curry Moves Ahead Of Michael Jordan On All-Time NBA List In 76ers-Warriors Game
On Thursday night, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 139-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
The two-time MVP finished with 30 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field and 8/8 from the three-point range.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry has the most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35 in NBA history.
He passes Michael Jordan."
Curry is now averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via StatMamba: "Most 30-PT games after turning 35 y/o:
107 — LeBron James
80 — Karl Malone
48 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
40 — Steph Curry
39 — Michael Jordan"
With the victory, the Warriors improved to 17-16 in 33 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 9-8 in the 17 games they have hosted on their home floor at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
On Saturday night, the Warriors will resume action when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "This is the Warriors' first real blowout win in about 1.5 months (Nov. 20 vs Hawks). Steph Curry made all eight of his 3s with his right thumb taped. Thirty points. They hit 22 3s. Jonathan Kuminga 20-5-5 off the bench on 8/11 FG. Complete win: 139-105 over Sixers."
Curry (36) is in the middle of his 16th NBA season.