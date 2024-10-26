Steph Curry Moves Ahead Of NBA Legend Rajon Rondo On All-Time List
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz by a commanding score of 127-86.
Steph Curry finished the game with 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 7/20 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Golden State Warriors are the FIRST team in NBA history to win its first two games by at least 35 points 👀
DOMINANCE."
Curry also played in his 958th career regular season game, which moved him ahead of Rajon Rondo, James Donaldson, Sleepy Floyd and Donyell Marshall for sole possession of 207th on the NBA's all-time games played list.
Following those four, the next player for Curry to pass will be Hall of Famer Bob Lanier (959).
Curry is averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range through his first two games of the new season.
While he has been shooting the ball poorly, he has done an excellent job of setting up his teammates.
Via StatMamba: "This is the first time in Steph Curry’s career that he’s played less than 30 minutes in consecutive games to start a season.
The Warriors are 2-0 and have an average margin of victory of 38.5 PTS 🤯"
Following the Jazz, the Warriors will now play their first home game on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco.