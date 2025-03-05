Steph Curry's No-Look Pass Went Viral In Warriors-Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Steph Curry had eight points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 3/10 from the field in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
He also made an excellent pass to Jimmy Butler that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Curry goes no-look... Jimmy finishes it
GSW/NYK on TNT"
In just ten games together, Curry and Butler appear to have developed a strong chemistry.
They have gone 8-1 with Butler in the lineup.
Via The NBA on TNT: "The @warriors went from 9th to 6th seed since acquiring Jimmy Butler 📈
Watch GSW vs NYK NOW on TNT 📺"
Curry came into the night with averages of 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Meanwhile, Butler (since joining the team) is averaging 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range.
Via Sam Esfandiari of Light Years: "Since acquiring Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have 3rd best defense. 4th lowest turnover percentage"
The Warriors came into the night as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record in 61 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
On Thursday, the Warriors will remain in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets.