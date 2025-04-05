Steph Curry's No-Look Shot Went Viral In Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center.
Curry had seven points, two assists and one steal while shooting 3/3 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first ten minutes of playing time.
He also made an impressive shot that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Steph with the no-look thr3️⃣e"
Many people commented on Curry's highlight.
@Hill1989Va: "Man is just different"
@thirsteaa_: "MY FAVS PLAYING GREAT"
@CiaoBellla301: "MVP 💙⭐️"
Curry came into play with averages of 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 64 games.
He has gotten off to an incredible start to the month of April.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry in April 2025:
89 PTS in 71 MIN"
The Warriors have also been one of the best teams in the NBA since trading for Jimmy Butler (in March).
They have a 45-31 record in 76 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Over their last ten games, the Warriors have gone 7-3 (and they have won four in a row).
Via StatMuse: "Steph Curry this month:
44.5 PPG
6.5 RPG
7.0 APG
2.5 SPG
50/52/96%
Leading the league in points and threes in that stretch."
Curry is in his 16th season with the Warriors.