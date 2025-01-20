Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Warriors Game
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors will play the Boston Celtics (at home) in San Francisco.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is on the injury report.
The superstar guard is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Sunday: "Draymond Green is out against the Celtics tomorrow. Left calf strain. No official update expected from Warriors until tomorrow, but he’s gonna miss some time. Steph Curry is questionable. Left ankle sprain. He indicated last night he planned to play."
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Washington Wizards (at home) by a score of 122-114.
Curry had 26 points, five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/14 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
Following their showdown with Boston, the Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Friday: "Steph Curry just left late for the locker room limping on that left ankle. So both Curry and Draymond Green have exited with injuries tonight. Draymond is back on the bench in sweats limping pretty noticeably on his left calf."
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-13 record in 42 games.