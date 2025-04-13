Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

Steph Curry is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will play the LA Clippers at the Chase Center.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is on the injury report.

The superstar guard is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Saturday): "Steph Curry listed as questionable tomorrow vs Clippers with a thumb sprain. He indicated last night he plans to play."

The Warriors most recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 103-86.

Curry finished with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.

Apr 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in 81 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten.

Via The NBA: "81 games down. 1 left to play.

3 automatic playoff spots out West will be determined in today’s regular season finale with all 30 teams in action

Nuggets can finish 4-7
Clippers can finish 4, 5 or 7
Warriors can finish 6 or 7
Timberwolves can finish 4-8
Grizzlies can finish 7 or 8
Kings can finish 9 or 10
Mavericks can finish 9 or 10"

Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).

