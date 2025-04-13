Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will play the LA Clippers at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is on the injury report.
The superstar guard is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Saturday): "Steph Curry listed as questionable tomorrow vs Clippers with a thumb sprain. He indicated last night he plans to play."
The Warriors most recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 103-86.
Curry finished with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record in 81 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten.
Via The NBA: "81 games down. 1 left to play.
3 automatic playoff spots out West will be determined in today’s regular season finale with all 30 teams in action
Nuggets can finish 4-7
Clippers can finish 4, 5 or 7
Warriors can finish 6 or 7
Timberwolves can finish 4-8
Grizzlies can finish 7 or 8
Kings can finish 9 or 10
Mavericks can finish 9 or 10"
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).