Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Memphis Grizzlies (at home) in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Curry is currently averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Friday: "Steph Curry is out tomorrow against the Grizzlies. Managing that knee tendinitis. Front side of a weekend back-to-back. That should clear him for Sunday vs the Kings. Brandin Podziemski remains out."
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record in 33 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
That said, the Warriors are coming off a 139-105 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Curry led the way with 30 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field and 8/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes.
Via The NBA: "CHEF CURRY WAS COOKIN' TONIGHT
30 PTS
8/8 3PM
10 AST
The first time in his career Steph's gone 8/8 or better from deep!"
As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the west with a 23-12 record in 35 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following Golden State, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the Dallas Mavericks.