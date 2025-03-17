Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors could be without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.
The two-time MVP is averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk (on Sunday): "Warriors list Stephen Curry as questionable with a right low back strain. He’s been using a heat pack at times on the bench. Tomorrow’s game vs Denver is first of back to back. Quinten Post is also questionable with right ankle soreness. Brandin Podziemski remains out."
The Warriors are coming off a 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks (at home).
Curry finished the win with 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 8/20 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Warriors are 14-1 this season when Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry share the court.
Golden State also ranks No. 1 in net rating since the All-Star break outscoring their opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions.
From Play-In contender to Finals threat thanks to Butler."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 39-28 record in 67 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).