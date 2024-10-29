Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Pelicans-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in his first three games.
Via The Golden State Warriors on Monday: "Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, underwent an MRI late last night.
The MRI showed no structural damage and confirmed the injury as a left peroneal strain. He will be re-evaluated on Friday."
The good news for Warriors fans is that it sounds like Curry will be able to return to the court soon.
They are currently 2-1 in their first three games, but most recently lost to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 112-104.
Curry had 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/11 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range before exiting.
Following Tuesday's game, the Warriors and Pelicans will face off (again) on Wednesday in San Francisco, California.
As for the Pelicans, they are 2-1 in their first three games.
That said, they most recently lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 125-103.