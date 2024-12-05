Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Rockets-Warriors Game
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets in California.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Wednesday: "Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (Bilateral knee injury management) is out tomorrow against the Houston Rockets."
Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Curry's absence comes at a tough time, as the Warriors are one of the coldest teams in the NBA.
The Warriors got off to an excellent start to the season and were (at one point) the first seed in the Western Conference.
After losing five games in a row, they are 12-8, which has them as the sixth seed.
The Warriors most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) by a score of 119-115.
Curry finished the loss with 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 8/23 from the field and 4/15 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following Houston, the Warriors will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
As for the Rockets, they have had a sensational start to the season.
They enter play as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 15-7 record in 22 games.
That said, the Rockets are coming off a 120-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings (on the road).