Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors could remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "The Warriors practiced at Chase Center this morning. Stephen Curry (bilateral knee pain) participated, per head coach Steve Kerr. Will be questionable for Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, but “he’s doing better.”"
Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
He missed the team's last game.
The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 12-6 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the OKC Thunder by a score of 105-101.
At home, they have gone 5-3 in the eight games they have played at the Chase Center.
As for the Suns, they enter play as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
Most recently, they lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 127-117.
The Suns have gone just 3-7 in their previous 10 games.
Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they return home to host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.