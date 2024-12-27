Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Clippers Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to play the Clippers.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Steph Curry has been ruled out.
The two-time MVP is averaging 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (injury management) listed out for Friday."
The injury news comes as a surprise due to the fact that Curry is coming off a sensational game.
He finished with 38 points, one rebound and six assists while shooting 14/24 from the field and 8/15 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
However, the Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 115-113.
Via The NBA: "LeBron vs. Steph NEVER disappoints 👑👨🍳
LeBron: 31 PTS, 10 AST, 4 REB, 2 STL Steph: 38 PTS, 6 AST, 8 3PM
The generational superstars left another present under the tree for #NBAXmas 🎄"
The Warriors enter play as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-14 record in 29 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Clippers, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.
As for LA, they are the seventh seed in the west with a 17-13 record in 30 games.