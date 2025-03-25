Fastbreak

Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Heat Game

Steph Curry is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.

For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.

The two-time MVP missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Monday): "Steph Curry practiced today. He’s going through an individual workout right now. Will be listed as questionable tomorrow for Jimmy Butler’s return game at Heat, per Warriors. Depends on how body responds to the work."

Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.

The Warriors enter play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record in 71 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

Following the Heat, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the road, they have gone 18-16 in the 34 games they have played away from the Chase Center.

Stephen Curry
Mar 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks down the court during a break in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

As for Miami, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in 71 games.

They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten.

NBA
Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles at Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Following Golden State, the Heat will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

At home, they are 16-19 in 35 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.