Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Heat Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.
The two-time MVP missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Monday): "Steph Curry practiced today. He’s going through an individual workout right now. Will be listed as questionable tomorrow for Jimmy Butler’s return game at Heat, per Warriors. Depends on how body responds to the work."
Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Warriors enter play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record in 71 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Heat, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
On the road, they have gone 18-16 in the 34 games they have played away from the Chase Center.
As for Miami, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in 71 games.
They have gone just 1-9 over their last ten.
Following Golden State, the Heat will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
At home, they are 16-19 in 35 games.