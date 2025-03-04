Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Knicks Game
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry is on the injury report.
Curry is averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry is listed as questionable tonight vs Knicks. Tweaked his right ankle last night. Gary Payton II is out with a nasal contusion. Jonathan Kuminga remains out. Everyone else cleared.
Here's Curry on it last night"
The Warriors are coming off a 119-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Curry finished the win with 21 points, three rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record in 61 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Warriors will play their next game on Thursday when they visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
As for the Knicks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record in 60 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and won three straight).
Following the Warriors, the Knicks will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.