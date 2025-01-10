Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Pacers Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Pacers in Indiana.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (injury management) listed out Friday."
Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 30 games.
The Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-18 record in 37 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 107-104.
Curry finished with 17 points, ten rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 5/21 from the field and 2/14 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following the Pacers, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Toronto Raptors.
On the road, they have gone 9-8 in the 17 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
As for Indiana, they enter play as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record in 38 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Following Golden State, the Pacers will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs in Cleveland, Ohio.