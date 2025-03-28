Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in New Orleans to play the Pelicans.
For the game, the Warriors could be without their best player, as Steph Curry is on the injury report.
The two-time MVP has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Thursday): "Steph Curry went through a six-minute team scrimmage today in New Orleans. He is about to do an individual workout. Warriors will list him as questionable tomorrow at Pelicans, but Steve Kerr said he remains optimistic Curry will return."
Curry is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at Smoothie King Center, where they’re 14.5-point favorites tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stephen Curry (pelvic contusion) questionable for Golden State. Zion Williamson/CJ McCollum/Trey Murphy among those out for New Orleans:"
The Warriors are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record in 72 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have won seven out of their last ten).
Following New Orleans, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed with a 20-53 record.