Steph Curry's Official Injury Status For Warriors-Rockets Game
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, the Warriors will remain without their best player, as two-time MVP Steph Curry has been ruled out.
Curry has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry will participate in parts of practice tonight in Houston, I’m told. Starting now. Out tomorrow. But re-evaluated on Sunday. Sounds like he could theoretically return on Monday at Wizards."
Curry is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in three games.
The good news for Warriors fans is that the injury is not serious.
In addition, the Warriors have been able to play well and have won each of their previous two games without the All-Star guard.
Buddy Hield has been a huge addition to the franchise, as he has scored 49 total points in those two games.
Following the Rockets, the Warriors will visit Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Monday.
As for the Rockets, they enter the night with a 3-2 record in their first five games.
They most recently beat the Dallas Mavericks (on the road) by a score of 108-102.
Following Golden State, the Rockets will remain at home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Monday evening in Texas.